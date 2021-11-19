Tampa concert featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend John Fogerty canceled

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Charity Pros for Heroes Tour featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend John Fogerty has been canceled, according to a release from the Yuengling Center.

The release states the tour was canceled due to production issues, but further details were not provided.

Orders made on Ticketmaster.com will automatically be canceled and refunded to the original payment method. All other refunds must be handled at the point of purchase only.

If the event organizer offers a credit option, it can be found within the “Event Details” section of your order, the online ticket retailer added.

According to The Charity Pro’s website, tickets for the Tampa and Orlando shows are no longer available.