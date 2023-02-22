TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa company is trying out a shorter work week.

Jake Kurtz, the CEO of Brick Media, says his staff shifted to a 4-day schedule on January 1st.

According to Kurtz, team members notified clients prior to the change.

“I think productivity-wise it really helps because being in a creative industry, your creative juices can only be up for so long before you start to burnout. I think have a 3-day weekend, every weekend allows you to reset and come back Monday ready to go and feeling really creative,” Kurtz describes.

Recent research from the ‘4 Day Week’ campaign shows the schedule reduces stress levels by 39% and burnout by 71%.

Kurtz says the trial period for their team ends on March 31, at that point he’ll decide if the change will be permanent.