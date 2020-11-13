Tampa community leaders call for peace after 2 mass shootings this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Community leaders are coming together and making a call for peace after heavy violence that left several people dead or wounded in Hillsborough County this week.

“Right now, we need calm Tampa. Especially in our community,” said Representative Dianne Hart (District 61).

A shooting in the 1200 block of East Palifox Street left two men dead and four others wounded Thursday night. Officers say several people were outside of a home when shots were fired into the group.

And it’s not the first mass shooting to happen in the community this week. Deputies were also investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and eight othes injured at a basketball court on Sligh Avenue. About 20 people were there.

Now, community leaders are coming together in an effort to bring order and peace back to their neighborhoods.

“There’s enough going around that we don’t need to start shooting each other. I just want to make a call to stop the violence. Put the guns down. Let’s have peace,” said Senator Darryl Rouson of District 19.

“We’re asking for calm. We don’t know what the problem is, but we have to find out what the problem is. I hear some of this is gang related. I hear some of this is retaliation. I don’t know, but we have to find out what it is. We can’t continue to continue to happen every night,” said Tampa City Council member Orlando Gudes.

Both the Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in solving the shootings. There are still no suspects in custody, and detectives still don’t know if the shootings are related.

