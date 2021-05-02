Tampa community holds vigil for one-year anniversary of man killed in shootout with police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Activists from across Tampa Bay joined together Sunday to remember Jonas Joseph. Tampa police fired more than 100 rounds at Joseph, following a car chase back in April 2020.

His family, along with many others, are still demanding justice for his death.

“It’s just important to allow the family to heal and express their grief and remember him. It’s also important that we as a community continue to remember this blatant murder by TPD,” said Bill Aiman, a member of the Tampa Bay Community Action Committee.

Investigators told 8 On Your Side Tampa police tried to stop Joseph while driving because his car was connected to a shooting. Authorities say he attempted to flee police, crashed into a tree and that’s when he opened fire on officers.

But Aiman says there have been so many inconsistencies with police reports. “You know TPD came out and said he had a gun and he was firing at us. Then, later that story changed to he wasn’t firing at them, but he pointed a gun.”

This community organization says they and Joseph’s family will continue to demand that his case is reopened. They’re also asking for TPD to release more evidence connected to his death.