TAMPA, Fla. WFLA) — A 28-year-old former claims adjuster from Tampa plead guilty Friday after authorities connected her to a string of armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties.

According to the plea agreement made public by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida, between December 2020 and April 2021, a group of individuals including 28-year-old Jasmine Weber, of Tampa, engaged in a conspiracy to rob people they suspected of distributing narcotics.

During a nearly five-month span, the group engaged in several armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties, three of which resulted in shootings.

While committing the robberies, authorities said several conspirators impersonated police by wearing black clothing, gloves, and masks — often with law enforcement insignia or vests affixed with a “Sheriff” patch.

In some robberies, the group drove a black Dodge Durango and a white Chevrolet Malibu equipped with blue lights.

Weber plead guilty that she was aware of the plan and “voluntarily participated in helping to accomplish its goal,” the agreement said.

Authorities said Weber bought equipment, including the sheriff’s vests, patches, lights, and other items that she knew would be used by the conspirators to commit the armed robberies.

Other members helped Weber identify their potential victims because she worked as a claims adjuster for an insurance company and had access to a Lexis Nexis account.

Using that database, Weber was able to gather information on the intended victims, such as their home addresses. Other Members would then conduct their robberies at those locations.

The individuals who allegedly carried out these robberies, were 22-year-old Reginald “Rudy” Roberts, of Lakeland, 28-year-old Nathaniel “Nate” Keith Carr, of Riverdale, 29-year-old Daniel “D-Jack” Jackson, of Winter Haven, 22-year-old Chrishawn “Baby” De’Earl Butler, of Brooksville, and 43-year-old Darius “Toot” Hudson, of Arcadia, were indicted on April 26 and are currently pending trial.

Weber faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. Her sentencing date has not yet been set.