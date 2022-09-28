TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa city officials told residents to shelter in place Wednesday night as Hurricane Ian’s threat to Tampa Bay is expected to escalate.

“You should not be out in traffic, driving on the roads,” Tampa Fire Chief Barbara Tripp said.

Tripp said that if conditions continue to be dangerous, first responders may not be able to respond to emergencies.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, several fires have happened due to downed power lines.

In the case of power outages, residents can get information on how to report outages and generator safety on the city’s website.

Tampa police have continued to warn people to stop sightseeing during the hurricane.

Video uploaded by the Tampa Police Department to YouTube showed an officer honking at people parked on Bayshore Boulevard to see the lowered water levels caused by a reverse storm surge.

“Don’t be that guy to be on Bayshore and put yourself in harm’s way,” Assistant Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

Tripp said using candles to light your home during an outage is a safety hazard. If you do use them anyway, be careful and keep a fire extinguisher handy.

At this time, it is not known exactly how bad the damage to Tampa could be.