Tampa city leaders put on ‘Vaccy and Vacay’ event aimed at getting Gen Z vaccinated

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa city leaders are holding a vaccination event in Ybor City as they try to get members of “Generation Z” to think about being protected before they go on a summer vacation.

At the event, they have a DJ and the city is giving out freebies.

“I thought it was too good to be true at first,” said Brookanne Harris. “I mean Ybor is a very popular area and it’s very convenient for everyone to come up and get it and it takes literally two seconds.”

Harris said she’s in favor of vaccination sites like this one in Ybor.

“I like that it’s out and about in the city. I think it’s really cool,” she said.

According to reports from the Florida Department of Health, residents aged 25 to 34 have the highest percentage of reported cases in the county. State records also show only 66,870 people in the 25 to 34 age group have received the vaccine out of over 9 million residents.

There will be another event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and 7th Avenue.