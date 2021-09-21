Tampa city employees vote to ratify Mayor Castor’s vaccine requirements

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three unions representing around 80 percent of Tampa city employees have voted to ratify Mayor Jane Castor’s policy to require employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 unless they meet other conditions.

Seventy-five percent of the members of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association, Tampa Fire Fighters Local 754, and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1464 voted to approve the vaccine requirement.

“I could not be prouder of our City of Tampa team,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “Our goal is simple: to protect our employees and our community, while maintaining the high level of service that our residents expect. In an effort to balance health and safety, we provided employees options that include weekly testing instead of vaccinations, and we worked in collaboration with our union leaders to get the facts out to all employees and dispel false rumors.”

City employees who choose not to be vaccinated can be exempt if they can prove they already have COVID-19 antibodies or get tested weekly. Those who get tested would also be required to wear a medical grade mask at work.