TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes stepped down as chairman of City Council, but declined to step down from office at Thursday’s Council meeting.

Gudes has come under fire after the city released a 60 page document that outlines an investigation into a sexual harassment case.

An outside law firm conducted the investigation after Gudes former legislative aide came forward to report a hostile work environment and numerous instances of Councilman Gudes saying inappropriate things of a sexual nature.

Gudes says he only made the mistake of hiring a friend for the job and not realizing the personal dynamic had changed once she took the job. At Thursday’s Council meeting, Gudes told the council he expected to be vindicated.

“But in light of making sure that we move forward and making sure this council is steadfast, a leader can’t be in turmoil and try to lead, said Gudes who then made a motion to step down as Council Chairman. “I will not be resigning but I will step down as the chair at this time,” said Gudes.

Several people came to the meeting to speak in favor of Gudes keeping his job.

“Politics is a blood sport, and it’s being displayed here today,” said Eddie Adams Jr. “Orlando Gudes is a former policeman and you guys are using the age-old book of how to get rid of a black man.”

Other council members say they can’t tell Gudes to step down, but long-time Council member Charlie Miranda says he knows what he would have done.

“Let me put it this way, if it was me, if I was in that same show, for myself and for my family, I would resign,” said Miranda.