TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa City Council is expected to vote Thursday on the 18-acre Rome Yard affordable housing proposal.

The Tampa Housing Authority and Related Urban Development want to transform the land into a neighborhood on the west side of the Hillsborough River.

“In the first three community outreach events, the overwhelming feedback we got was desire for affordable housing and affordable home ownership,” said Peter Van Warner with Related Urban Development.

The developer said the project would consist of 1,200, income-restricted apartments and 40 townhomes which would sell at 10% below market rate.

Additionally, the property would feature commercial space and cultural amenities. The project has a price tag of more than $250 million.