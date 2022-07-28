TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s City Council voted to consider action on the housing crisis Thursday.

Several people came to speak to council, saying they’ve recently been evicted due to rapidly rising rents.

Council member Orlando Gudes made a motion asking city attorneys to look into drafting a resolution that will ask voters to consider a five percent rent cap.

“Based on the overwhelming evidence from both the public and private sector, I ask that the city declare a housing emergency,” Gudes said. “I motion for the city attorney to prepare an agenda item declaring that a housing emergency exists which is so grave that it constitutes a serious menace to the general public.”

City attorneys will now examine if a rent cap is legal under current Florida law.

Gudes says the action is vital.

“People just can’t function right now and people are homeless,” he said.