TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa City Council unanimously approved the current interim chief of the Tampa Police Department, Lee Bercaw, as the permanent Tampa Police Chief Thursday.

Bercaw, who became the interim chief in Dec. 2022, joined TPD in 1997 and has worked in all three of the city’s patrol districts. He also has his doctorate in criminal justice, according to his biography on the police department’s website.

The Tampa Police Department has been without a permanent police chief since Dec. 5, 2022, when Mary O’Connor resigned after body camera footage showed her flashing her badge during a traffic stop in Nov. 2022.

After the video surfaced, an internal investigation found that she abused her position as chief and violated TPD’s standards during the traffic stop.