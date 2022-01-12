Tampa City Council to vote on noise ordinance affecting Ybor City, Channelside Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is looking to make the nightlife scene a little more quiet.

On Thursday, City Council members are set to vote on a noise ordinance that would make several changes to the current rules.

If passed, for the entire city, outdoor speakers would be banned after midnight.

The Ybor City District and the Arena District would have to limit decibel levels after 1 a.m.

The Channel District would be changed from an entertainment zone to a residential zone. That would mean changes to how loud noise is enforced. Officials would no longer need a noise measuring device, and instead, could determine on their own if the noise level is unreasonably loud.

Officials would also not have to issue warnings under the proposed ordinance.

According to the City of Tampa, they received 548 Noise Complaints in 2021. The City of Tampa Police Department Received 12,000 calls for noise complaints between January 2019-October 2020.

“We want our businesses to grow, to be vibrant and active, and residents also deserve to know when the music is going to stop and when they can have some peace and quiet,” said Carole Post, the administrator for Development and Economic Opportunity for the City of Tampa. “We’re seeing a tension that’s developing as the housing is bumping into the lively business establishments. So this ordinance is intended to try to strike a balance between them.”

Tampa City Council members will discuss the changes and are set to vote on the proposed ordinance Thursday during their meeting at 9 a.m. in City Hall.