Tampa City Council to vote on funding for new City Center

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The Tampa City Council on Thursday is expected to vote on funding for the construction of the City Center.

The city is turning a vacant lot on Hanna Avenue into the center. The 61,000 sq. ft. building will serve as a gathering space for residents and house several key city departments and divisions, including arts and cultural affairs, code enforcement, community engagement, and more. The center will also provide resources to residents, such as workforce development and other outreach programs.

“There are many outreach programs to residents in the city and we want to make sure we create that bridge between the departments and the public,” Marcel Maslowski, a managing partner at FleischmanGarcia Architecture said during a community presentation earlier this week.

Construction for the project is scheduled to begin in Jan. 2022, and is expected to be finished by 2023.