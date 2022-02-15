Tampa city council to discuss repealing noise ordinance it adopted in January

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa City Council will discuss repealing the noise ordinance it just adopted in January during a council meeting Thursday morning.

Ordinance No. 2022-18 would take effect in July. The city council asked staff to gauge how the community feels and address their concerns.

They held a virtual meeting Tuesday for residents and business owners to provide feedback and ask questions.



Many people have pushed for a new tougher noise ordinance. Madison Stamm works downtown and in Ybor City. She understands how homeowners and renters feel.

“I wouldn’t appreciate all the noise all the time,” Stamm said,

Between January 2019 to October 2020, Tampa Police answered more than 12,000 music disturbance calls, and officers issued 112 citations.

Right now, the ordinance limits outdoor sound after midnight.



Luke Lirot represents several business owners in Ybor City. He’s concerned with how police will measure decibel levels. Lirot says the business owners want to create a specific entertainment district that has different regulations than residential areas.

“I think everybody needs to slow down a little bit to let the people come up with something that will be workable,” Lirot said. “It’s impossible to have a noise ordinance that makes everybody happy.

City Councilman Joe Citro told 8 On Your Side earlier this month that the council is rethinking the rule. He said the city wants to balance the needs of bar owners who are trying to make a living while also considering the needs of homeowners who are trying to get some sleep.

“Now, what we’re going to do is move forward in April, redefine the ordinance and then we’re going to bring it back for a vote,” Citro told 8 On Your Side.

City staff said they still plan to take the feedback and report back to the city council during a workshop on April 28. There are three more noise ordinance public meetings coming up:

Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 3:30 p.m. at 2015 E. 7th Avenue, Tuesday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m. at 405 S. Howard Avenue and Tuesday, March 15 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom.