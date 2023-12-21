TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An ordinance that would create a citywide juvenile curfew will be presented for first reading consideration to the Tampa City Council on Thursday.

The thought of a mass shooting in Ybor City is not an image the mayor and business owners want the public to envision when they think of the historic district.

So what needs to be done to bring back a sense of safety to Ybor City?

Back in November, the Tampa City Council discussed closing businesses in Ybor at 1:00 a.m., but those business owners came out in full force to object.

“We’re not trying to solve the problems of anything by doing things like this,” said Rick Kowalczyk, the owner of Southern Nights in Ybor. “All you are doing is hurting the livelihood of business owners as well as the bartenders and managers that work there.”

So closing businesses is off the table.

But Tampa City Attorney Andrea Zelman brought up a different idea last month.

“The one exception to that is that Florida statutes expressly allow for a juvenile curfew,” she said.

That’s what’s on the table Thursday: a city-wide juvenile curfew.

Bar owners told 8 On Your Side the problems aren’t happening in their clubs.

They say the issues happen on the streets with underage people showing up and just hanging out, something this ordinance would ban after hours.

“The kids that have no money can’t participate in being in the clubs,” said Eric Shiller, who operates Gaspar’s Grotto. “All of a sudden they have a stage that is set for a tragedy.”

The curfew would be for kids under 16 years old.

From Sunday to Thursday, these minors wouldn’t be allowed in public places here in Tampa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On the weekends this curfew would be in effect starting just after midnight through 6 a.m.

Any kid under 16 who has been suspended or expelled from school would have stricter restrictions.

They wouldn’t be allowed to remain in a public place, in an establishment, or within 1,000 feet of a school during the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during any school day.

If you’re caught violating the curfew you’d get a written warning the first time and then a $50 fine for every violation moving forward.

“There’s a lot of really young, I call ’em kids because I’m old, but there’s a lot of really young kids down here that don’t really have a place down here after a certain time,” said The Dirty Shame owner Richard Boom.

The curfew doesn’t apply to a kid who is:

Accompanied by his or her parent or by another adult authorized by the minor’s parent to have custody of the minor.

Involved in an emergency or engaged, with his or her parent’s permission, in an emergency errand.

Attending or traveling directly to or from an activity that involves the exercise of rights protected under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Going directly to or returning directly from lawful employment, or who is in a public place or establishment in connection with or as required by a business, trade, profession, or occupation in which the minor is lawfully engaged.

Returning directly home from a school-sponsored function, a religious function, or a function sponsored by a civic organization.

On the property of, or on the sidewalk of, the place where the minor resides, or who is on the property or sidewalk of an adult next-door neighbor with that neighbor’s permission.

Engaged in interstate travel or bona fide intrastate travel with the consent of the minor’s parent.

Attending an organized event held at and sponsored by a theme park or entertainment complex as defined in Florida Statutes s. 509.013(9).

You can read the full ordinance below.

Tampa City Council will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. at 315 East Kennedy Boulevard on the 3rd Floor in Tampa to discuss the matter.