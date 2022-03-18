TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa City Council is repealing their new noise ordinance, just weeks after approving it.

Leaders are working on a new order that will only address the Channel District, which means businesses on South Howard Avenue and Ybor City are in the clear.

Craig Newman was one of the many people pulling for the city-wide noise ordinance.

“I don’t think we need to have music blasting until one o’clock in the morning,” Newman said.

He said he and his neighbors are not happy to hear it was repealed.

“I’m disappointed. There was a lot of effort by the communities to show up and voice their opinions and I don’t think it was a good idea,” Newman said.

The order limited outdoor, amplified sound after midnight and businesses could be fined by police for violating the rule. The ordinance was scheduled to start this summer.

Belle Amoroso, the owner of Las Vegas Tattoo Company, said the required noise level wouldn’t have worked on 7th Avenue.

“The decibel level that was submitted and how it was suppose to be… or changing to was very unrealistic, super unrealistic I felt,” Amoroso said.

Many people working in Ybor City told 8 On Your Side that they worried the ordinance would drive people away.

“Ybor City is a destination they want to come to. If they can’t enjoy the entire experience, then I don’t think they’re going to come,” said Matt Miles, manager at La Faraona Cigar Lounge.

The Tampa City Council will have the first reading of the new ordinance in April.