Tampa City Council passes $1B budget for 2020

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Mayor Jane Castor and the Tampa City Council celebrated the passing of the 2020 budget on Wednesday morning. Next year, the city will have a $1 billion budget to help Tampa move forward.

“This budget balances the needs and wants and ensures our financial stability moving forward,” said Mayor Jane Castor.

Mayor Castor says she’s grateful to the city council for unanimously passing the budget. She hopes it will help fix long-standing problems and help move the city forward.

One big point from the mayor was public safety. Mayor Castor announced Wednesday each fire district will receive a new rescue vehicle.

Mayor Castor also added this passing of this big budget for 2020 did not raise the millage rate for Tampa residents.

