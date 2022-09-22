TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa City Council members voted against their own $20,000 raises that were included in Mayor Jane Castor’s $1.9 million proposed budget.

A spokesperson for the City of Tampa told News Channel 8 Thursday that council members Bill Carlson, Lynn Hurtak, and Orlando Gudes agreed to put the raises up for a vote.

“We are underpaid and that needs to be recognized,” Gudes previously told News Channel 8.

The council members currently make an annual salary of $52,060.

The raises, however, were ultimately struck down by council members Joseph Citro, Charlie Miranda, Luis Viera, and Guido Maniscalco.

“A raise to me doesn’t mean anything,” Miranda said. “It’s what I produce and what the other six members produce.”

“I would prefer to wait until May 1, after I’m re-elected to enter into a different pay scale that I would be voted in for,” Citro said.