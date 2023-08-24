TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another tax could be added to your monthly bills. Tampa city leaders are considering the adoption of special tax districts.

Tampa leaders said the community has been asking for transportation improvements, and this proposed tax is one way to get them.

What seems like another bump in the road could help fix bumps in the roads.

The special tax would allow the city to upgrade downtown, Ybor and Westshore.

Residents in those three communities would pay the price for it.

Tampa leaders are looking for extra money specifically to improve safety, and transportation, and to carry out beautification projects.

Residents money would also go towards maintenance, business development, and more.

To be clear, this tax would be an additional cost on top of the proposed 16% increase in Tampa residents’ millage rates.

We will have more information after the city votes on the tax at 9 a.m. this morning, August 24.