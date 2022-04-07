TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa city leaders are considering a new noise ordinance to replace the one they recently repealed.

Turning down the volume is a big request for some businesses.

“We chose the historic district because it was the party capital of the town,” Belle Amoroso, owner of Las Vegas Tattoo Company said.

Amoroso tells 8 On Your Side she’s happy the location of her business in Ybor City is no longer included in the new version of the noise ordinance under consideration by city council.

“The decibel level that was submitted and how it was supposed to be changing was very unrealistic — totally unrealistic, I feel,” she said.

Council members voted to repeal the original noise ordinance in March.

It limited outdoor amplified sound after midnight and allowed police to fine businesses for violating the guidelines outlined in the ordinance.

The revised rule would only apply to the Channel District. It excludes businesses in Ybor City and on South Howard Avenue.

“I don’t think we need music blasting at 1 o’clock in the morning,” Craig Newman, a South Tampa resident said.

Some homeowners in those areas think city council should reconsider the change.

“I’m disappointed, it was a lot of effort by the communities to show up and voice their opinions and I don’t think it’s a good idea,” Newman said.

The revised ordinance is up for first reading during Thursday’s meeting.

The meeting is set to start at 9 a.m.

The agenda for the meeting can be viewed online here.