TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The controversial plan to add treated wastewater to Tampa’s drinking water supply could go down the drain during Thursday’s city council meeting.

Council members already voted against continued funding for the Purify Usable Resources for the Environment (PURE) Project within the Water Renewal & Replacement Fund.

During a previous meeting Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak said, “Overwhelmingly what we’ve heard from the public today is that they don’t want this and they want it to end.”

The project has been flushed with controversy since its start. It is commonly referred to as ‘toilet to tap’ by opposed environmental groups.

One community member who previously spoke out against the plan said, “All that we’ve seen after studying this project for more than 20 months is that it’s dangerous, costly and unnecessary.”

Currently, the city’s wastewater is treated at the Howard F. Curren Wastewater Treatment Plant. 50 million gallons are pumped into the Seddon Channel each day. According to Tampa leaders, the state is requiring they find new uses for the water.

Thursday, council will discuss ways to end the PURE project.

City administrators previously said adding treated wastewater to the Hillsborough River is still an idea on the table. Sustainability and Resilience Officer Whit Remer explained, “Cities across the world do have successful water reuse projects in existence. It’s an incredibly useful source of reclaimed water.”

Thursday’s council meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.