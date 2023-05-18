TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The housing and rental market in Tampa is red hot, but a downside of that is that there are few affordable housing options.

On Thursday, city council members will look at options to address the affordable housing crisis.

“There’s not housing,” Solita’s House Executive Director Aidza Antonio-Thomas said. “Everybody has a waiting list or if you call, nobody answers the phone.”

Many Tampa residents tell 8 On Your Side more affordable housing is needed.

The red hot housing market is making it tougher for families to own a home. Plus, increases in rent have left many living from paycheck to paycheck.

Mayor Jane Castor called the issue her top priority after she was re-elected in march.

“That is an issue that we’re addressing and we’re addressing it from every possible avenue,” Mayor Castor said. “It comes down to the housing supply that will meet the demand.”

“We have a goal of 10,000 affordable units by 2027; we’re already over 6,000,” Castor said.

Florida law requires local governments to prepare an inventory list of all city-owned properties that could be used as affordable housing. Back in March, Tampa city council was given a draft list of 32 properties.

On Thursday, council members will review the list, which was cut down to 27 properties, after the Hillsborough County Property Appraiser’s office combined two half-lots on the draft list into one property.

They also took four other properties off the list, saying due diligence is needed to propose those properties as affordable housing due to the grant they used to get the land.

This all comes after the city passed the 18-acre Rome Yard affordable housing proposal last month. It’s expected to have 1,200 income-restricted apartment units and 40 town homes that would sell at ten percent below the market rate.

“In the first three community outreach events the overwhelming feedback we got was desire for affordable housing and affordable home ownership,” Related Urban Senior Development Manager Peter Van Warner said.