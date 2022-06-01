TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — A South Tampa 12-year-old is raising money for the Robb Elementary School shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas by selling a lemonade.

Beau Burkett said he learned of the tragic events in Uvalde and felt the need to help out.

“I felt bad for them and thought I could raise money,” Burkett said.

He set up a stand outside his home on West Brookwood Drive where he’s selling lemonade, cookies, dog treats and more. All the money raised will go to the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund.

“The families need it, it’s tragic what happened there and they need to be supported and helped out,” Burkett said.

So far, he’s raised nearly $200 in three days and plans to keep selling for a few more days. The stand is up from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.