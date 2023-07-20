TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several people were transported from a Tampa all children’s medical center Thursday following a hazmat call.

First responders were called to the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Outpatient Care medical center, located at 12220 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. following the call.

Officials said an undisclosed number of lithium-ion battery bundles in the hospital were off-gassing.

Ten people were evaluated at the scene and an additional three people were transported for further treatment.

