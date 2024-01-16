TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa chef is representing the area and taking on competitors from around the country.

Jada Vidal is competing on Tuesday’s episode of the Food Network show “Chopped.”

It’s Vidal’s third time showcasing her locally learned skills on a national stage. She previously appeared on “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Beach Brawl.”

The Tampa native hopes her appearance on the shows helps improve the city’s up-and-coming food scene.

“I think Tampa is getting up there as far as food scene one to be matched, eventually, to somewhere like New York or California,” Vidal said. “It’s definitely going to take a few years to get there but I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

Jada’s episode of “Chopped” airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the Food Network. She also works as a sous-chef at Noble Rice in Sparkman Wharf.