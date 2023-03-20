TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rep. Kathy Castor is expected to speak at a ceremony Monday marking the 20th Anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Iraq War.

According to event organizers, the ceremony will honor the men and women who served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Iraq War.

Marine Corps League, Marine Forever, Detachment 1440 and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County, Inc. will host the event which will feature a wreath-laying and a 21 Gun Salute presented by President Charles Conover, Veterans Council of Hillsborough County, Inc. and Marine Corps League, Sgt. Walter P. Ryan, Detachment 1226.

The event will begin at 10 a.m.