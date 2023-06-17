TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa celebrated its third annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday with hours of entertainment, vendors, and more.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, the last black slaves were freed in Galveston, Texas — two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

“I wanted to celebrate a Juneteenth event,” said Essence Pierce. “It’s my first time doing so, so I just kind of wanted to do something fun.”

Clearwater resident Essence Pierce got that something fun, enjoying the food and art vendors, live music, petting zoo, and bounce house with her 5-year-old daughter.

“There’s a lot of vendors,” Pierce commented. “I actually met a vendor from Chicago, my hometown, so that was pretty cool. I’m looking forward to seeing the rest.”

For the last two years, Tampa’s Juneteenth festival was impacted by the COVID pandemic and was slightly smaller in scale. But this year, they doubled the number of vendors and the amount of space.

“We’re bringing culture, legacy, community together,” said Sheryl Rogers. “Just to have a celebration for the 1865 freedom for African Americans.”

Sheryl Rogers is R.O.C. the Block’s volunteer coordinator and helped organize today’s festival. R.O.C. stands for ‘Reconditioning Our Communities.’

“What we’re basically doing is trying to set the tone into a spirit of excellence,” Rogers explained. “And how black companies, black vendors, black businesses come together and really just showcase what they do.”

The festival had 150 vendors and 80 volunteers across Lots 3 and 4 outside Raymond James Stadium.

“This is how we support them,” said Pierce. “I have a lot of artistic relatives who are trying to start small businesses similar, and if I lived in Chicago I would support them, and I hope everyone supports them when they do their events.”

The organization is expecting upwards of 5,000 visitors from 3 – 9 p.m.