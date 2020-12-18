Tampa caretaker arrested for defrauding 96-year-old out of $46,000

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he defrauded a 96-year-old victim he was caring for out of tens of thousands of dollars in recent months.

Chad Johnson, 45, became the victim’s caretaker earlier this year.

From September to November, Johnson cashed checks he wrote for himself using the victim’s account, deputies say. He also made numerous purchases using the victim’s credit cards.

The sheriff’s office said the victim did not authorize any of the charges made to their accounts. Johnson was also not given permission to access the victim’s banking records.

During an investigation, detectives learned Johnson defrauded the victim of more than $46,000.

Detectives arrested Johnson this week on charges of exploitation of an elderly person and grand theft second degree.

“It is despicable what this suspect did. Scamming an individual that is part of one of our most vulnerable communities is a disgusting act and one that is not tolerated here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I applaud the great detective work of our Economic Crimes Section to get this suspect off of our streets and behind bars.”

Johnson is currently being held at the Falkenburg Road Jail on no bond.