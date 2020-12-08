Tampa businesses impacted by boil water notice

TAMPA (WFLA) – Sucré Table on Kennedy Boulevard specializes in pastries. The business recently opened and has already faced a mountain of challenges.

“We just opened six months ago in the middle of a pandemic and so it’s just like getting hit from all sides at this point,” said owner Brenda Villacorta.

The boil water notice issued in Tampa on Monday due to a broken water main is just the latest challenge for the new business.

“One more problem. It’s like one thing after another, but that’s part of being a business owner I guess,” said Villacorta.

Busch Gardens in Tampa closed Monday due to low water pressure and remained closed Tuesday.

Many other businesses also closed, but Brad Cochran who owns Chicken Salad Chick on Kennedy decided to open, even though it meant a lot of extra work.

“We have to shut down the Coke machine. We have to take all of the ice out of our ice maker, throw it out, get new ice that we buy in bags and bring that back in,” said Cochran.

His staff boiled water to be able to clean the chicken they use and boiled more water to make iced tea.

“It makes for a lot of extra work. I don’t know what happened, but I hope the boil water notice is off fairly quickly,” said Cochran.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the city’s boil water notice will likely last until at least Thursday. A precautionary boil water notices typically last at least two days.

For more information on the precautionary boil water notice, visit the City of Tampa’s website.