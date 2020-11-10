Tampa business owners worry about another shut down as cases of COVID-19 surge in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Acropolis restaurant has been in Ybor City for more than 20 years and has now expanded into Tampa and New Tampa.

This year has been difficult with a mandatory business shutdown because of the pandemic.

“Obviously financially, we took a hit being closed. We did use the opportunity to do a little cleaning and getting ready to reopen,” said Mike Makula with the Acropolis.

Like many businesses, they are concerned about the rising number of coronavirus cases and the possibility of another shutdown.

“That would be difficult, especially with the struggle of trying to get another PPP program passed,” Makula said.

The pandemic has caused them to take many precautions for employees and customers.

“We’ve taken the extra precautions and it’s showing. Customers are more comfortable in the restaurant, they’re starting to come back,” Makula said.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association says despite national media reports, the hotel and restaurant business is safe.

“In the end result, the spread of this virus is completely attributable to human behavior,” said Geoff Luebkemann, the vice president of FRLA.

Luebkemann says they have a training and certification program for members to help them keep their businesses safe.

The association maintains members have been decimated by the pandemic, but are doing everything they can to rebuild livelihoods and keep the public safe.

“At the end of the day, we have no incentive to make our clientele sick. That’s an unsustainable business model,” Luebkemann said.

