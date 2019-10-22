Tampa business helping build home for rescued children

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They say it takes a village to raise a child. That message definitely wasn’t lost at Hope Children’s Home in Tampa on Tuesday.

“The mission of Hope Children’s Home is to rescue children that have been abandoned, abused, orphaned and neglected,” said Pastor Mike Higgins with Hope Children’s Home.

Kforce, a Tampa based staffing firm, stepped in on Tuesday to help the organization that has rescued almost 5,000 children. Staff members showed up to sign the studs in one of their half-built cottages.

“We are going to be writing scripture verses. The verses are things that would be specific to the things that will be happening in the cottages, which are the children,” said Kforce CEO, David Dunkel.

Verses like “love each other as I loved you” will now surround children when they move into the home.







The new cottage, also funded by Kforce, is anchored by a park they sponsored in 2012.

Kforce CEO David Dunkel says the company believes in sharing their blessings with others.

“We have been blessed. There is a scripture verse that says ‘we have been blessed to be a blessing’ and that’s why we do it. We have been blessed and now we are going to give away the blessing,” said Dunkel.

Hope Children’s Home tells 8 On Your Side, the 4,000 square foot cottages care for younger children and allow siblings to live together.

The new cottage at Hope Children’s Home is expected to open next April.

