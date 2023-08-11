TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa brewpub was voted one of USA Today’s 10 best brewpubs in the United States.

Readers voted for their favorite craft breweries with an on-site bar.

The Tampa-based brewpub Zydeco Brew Werks was voted the fourth-best in America.

“Walk into this Tampa-based brewpub and be transported to New Orleans, as the entire experience is inspired by the Big Easy’s social scene,” USA Today reported. “Zydeco describes it as a “modern yet nostalgic” space that is “as warm as it is cool.” Strangers become friends over a unique menu of globally influenced beers, like New Zealand pilsner and Russian imperial stout.”

Zydeco Brew Werks’ menu features New Orleans’ favorites like gumbo, shrimp ‘n’ grits and muffuletta.

“An amazing place we discovered in Ybor City, lovely ambiance! Amazing food with big portions and very fair prices. We ordered a flight of beers each and had us a feast. The services was really nice and helped us pick our meals. Definitely coming next time in Tampa!” rubiniREC posted on Google reviews.

Here’s the full list: