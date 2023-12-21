TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Southwest flight bound for Tampa on Wednesday had to turn around shortly after takeoff after a bird strike, according to an airline spokesperson.

Flight 554 took off from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) at 2:03 p.m. and returned at 2:26 p.m., according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website.

FlightAware shows the plane began a turnaround almost immediately after takeoff at about 500 feet of altitude. The plane then climbed to 2,900 feet as it approached for landing.

The airline said the bird strike happened “shortly after takeoff.”

“Our pilots followed trained procedures and safely returned to New Orleans, where the aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power,” the airline said in a statement to News Channel 8. “We commend the swift, professional actions of our Flight Crew in response to the event.”

The airline said planes were swapped out and passengers were later flown to Tampa after a delay. FlightAware shows a second flight with the same flight number leave MSY at 7:22 p.m. and arrive at TPA at 9:29 p.m.