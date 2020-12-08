Tampa boil water advisory forces families, businesses to adjust

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People in Tampa and other parts of Hillsborough County are stocking up on bottled water and making other adjustments Tuesday morning following a major water main break at the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility.

A citywide boil water notice was issued Monday afternoon and is expected to stay in effect until Tuesday at the earliest.

“You could see the water in the ditches, it was flooded. The road was wet and it was just not looking very hospitable,” Chris Greabell told 8 On Your Side. “Always a big one. If you have to go home and take a shower, good luck with that.”

Greabell was at a Wawa on North Florida Avenue, where there was a sign that read “Closed — no water.” The convenience store is one of many businesses forced to make adjustments because of the notice. Many stopped using soda fountains and switched from tap water to bottled water.

Busch Gardens had to force guests out of the park when the water pressure dropped on Monday. The park remains closed Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Health Department said the notices typically last between 24 to 48 hours.

Hillsborough County School District officials said the notice won’t impact school operations and that water bottles will be available for students on Tuesday.

