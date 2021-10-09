Tampa boarding house owner shot in home; police searching for killer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A boarding house owner was killed Saturday morning after being shot on the property, Tampa police say.

A preliminary investigation found that the owner of the boarding house, located on North 46th Street, was in the rear part of the home when he was shot in the upper torso around 4:17 a.m.

Police say one of the home’s residents called officers to the scene, who found the owner bleeding from the chest while still conscious.

Tampa Fire Rescue took the victim to a hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries, a TPD report said.

Police are still searching for a man believed to be the victim’s killer. He is described as thin and having dark skin with short black hair and a beard.