TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a bicyclist near the shrimp docks and left the area.

A man was found dead along the southbound shoulder of Causeway Blvd. near the bicycle lane early Monday morning.

Officers found a blue “Huffy” bicycle and pieces of vehicle debris nearby, according to a release from the Tampa Police Department. Police estimated the bicyclist was struck sometime between midnight and 6:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the car involved in the hit-and-run is a 2016-2019 Honda Civic. The color of the vehicle is unknown, but it has damage to its passenger side headlight and side marker.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at (800) 873-TIPS (8477).