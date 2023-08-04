TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Legend has said, aerodynamically, bumblebees shouldn’t be able to fly.

“Their bodies are too big for their little wings,” says children’s book author, Amy Quezon-Wilde. “It goes on to say that bees don’t know anything about the laws of physics and they fly anyway.”

That is the concept behind a book she and her best friend, Kelly Jo Terry wrote, called, “Fly Anyway.” The two have been best friends for 25 years. The book is a learning lesson for children, teaching them no matter what anyone says they can do anything!

Fly Anyway is a labor of love, but it stemmed from heartbreak. Kelly lost her oldest son suddenly in 2020, just before the pandemic.

“My world shut down and the entire world shut down,” says Kelly.

She also put down the paintbrush. After her son, Sam, died, she didn’t paint anything for 10 months. All the while, Amy would send her uplifting pictures of bumblebees.

“My son that passed away loved bees and was a huge environmentalist, and was very concerned about the world we lived in,” says Kelly.

Then, one day, Amy sent a picture of a bee to her friend that sparked something, and Kelly picked up the paintbrush again.

“You don’t feel allowed to feel joy, but she gave me joy,” says Kelly.

The two created Fly Anyway, which explains the story of Bea, who is told by other animals that can fly– she cannot.

It’s not until the end, she realizes she’s been flying all along. After writing it, they realized it mirrors the story of Kelly’s grief.

“Kelly was bee,” says Amy. “Kelly was flying anyway. She was doing things that she didn’t even realize she was doing to help other people.”

Meantime, Kelly says Sam was always her biggest fan and would be smiling at their success.

“He would be over the moon. He is over the moon. we know. He shows himself to us all the time,” says Kelly.

The books range from $15 to $20. To purchase, click on this link.