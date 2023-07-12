TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay’s rental market is one of the most competitive in the United States, according to a report from Rent Cafe.

Rent Cafe reported that six of the nation’s top 20 hottest renting hubs are located in Florida, making the state the most competitive in the country.

The rental website said it analyzed 137 markets in the U.S. and ranked them by using five key indicators:

The number of days apartments were vacant

The percentage of apartments that were occupied

How many renters applied for the same apartment

The percentage of renters who renewed their leases

The share of new apartments completed

The Tampa Bay market took the No. 19 spot on Rent Cafe’s list, with a competitive score of 82.

Nearly six percent of apartments in the market are unoccupied, Rent Cafe said. The report said prospective renters in the Tampa Bay area must compete with 10 other renters to secure a lease, with apartments filling up within 41 days.

“All of Florida is sizzling with demand thanks to the high numbers of remote workers of all ages and ultra-wealthy newcomers (as well as many retirees) looking for tax breaks, sunshine and a more relaxed lifestyle,” Rent Cafe said.

Here are the top rental markets in Florida, according to Rent Cafe.

Miami-Dade County Southwest Florida Broward County Orlando Tampa Palm Beach County

The most competitive market, Miami-Dade County, is twice as competitive as the national average, Rent Cafe said.