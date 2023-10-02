TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay is 8.3 inches short of normal rainfall totals so far this year. After a drier than normal rainy season, leaders are now urging conservation efforts.

“Use the water that you need, don’t use anything that you don’t,” said Warren Hogg, Chief Science Officer for Tampa Bay Water.

“Tampa Bay Water has plenty of water supplies to meet the region’s needs, we’re just asking people to take those conservation measures to make sure that we extend our supplies,” he added.

The utility says their main reservoir has more than 14 billion gallons of water in it, which is close to its capacity. But water usage increased in the region during the month of September. Use averaged 208.5 million gallons per day, which amounted to 7.45 million additional gallons per day than the average for the month of August. Still, leaders are urging residents to take simple steps.

The utility provided these examples of ways to save water: