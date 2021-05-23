Tampa Bay’s own Kenzie Wheeler heads to final round of The Voice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay’s very own Kenzie Wheeler is ready to take his voice to victory on The Voice. He is prepping for the final round of the singing competition.

“I don’t want to mess up of course. I just want to give a great performance and do my best and you know just have fun with this. That’s what it’s about,” Wheeler said.

He’s known as the hairdo with heart, and he’s winning hearts across America on The Voice. Viewers love him so much, he’s made it to the finals. Now, the 23-year-old from Dover will sing in Hollywood Monday night.

For Wheeler, this moment is the moment — a dream he’s always had becoming a reality.

He’s the ultimate combination for a successful singer: passion, perseverance, humility, and heart.

“I feel like either way it goes, either if I win or somebody else wins, I’m going to be happy for them too just as much as I’ll be happy for myself,” he said.

Fans of the show fell in love with Wheeler right away and they’ve been singing his praises ever since. No doubt he’s wildly popular and fun to watch, but if you ask him, he describes himself as a Florida boy just chasing a dream.

“I’m really excited for Monday night. I always have some nerves going into every performance but I just want to get up there and do my best and give a great performance for America and everybody back home,” he said.

Wheeler has a large fan base back home, with so much support from his hometown. His two biggest fans though are his mom and dad, who are so proud, happy, and excited for their son.

“I’m just happy he can be there, doing what he loves. Not a lot of people can say that. And, he can,” said the 23-year-old’s mother.

Wheeler will compete Monday night in the final round of The Voice, starting at 8 p.m. on News Channel 8.

The results will air Tuesday night.

A watch party will be held for Wheeler on Tuesday in Downtown Plant City starting at 6:30 p.m.