Tampa Bay vendors see high demand for Christmas trees 2 weeks until holiday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With families avoiding travel and looking to get in the holiday spirit early this December, time may be running out to find a Christmas tree.

“I appreciate the people staying at home and coming in to see us,” Joe Monk said. “It’s worked out nice.”

Monk has been selling Christmas trees for 15 years. He told News Channel 8’s Justin Schecker with two weeks left before the holiday, there would normally be plenty of trees to choose from at the tent next to the Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church on Fletcher Avenue.

“I’ve got half a tent and usually I’d have 100 trees back here this time of year,” Monk said.

He said the shopping rush began right after Thanksgiving.

“It was a mad house for Black Friday and Saturday and Sunday,” Monk said. “It was really busy.”

By now, he said it is especially hard to find a 10-foot or taller Christmas tree in the area.

“Now I have some six to seven (feet), and seven to eights, that’s about all there is any more in Tampa,” he said.

For six years in a row, Phillip Beard said he’s bought a tree at the Lake Magdalene Church.

“Trees are getting pretty scarce right about now,” Beard said. “We were a little nervous.”

But fortunately, on Saturday afternoon, he found one that is perfect for his family.

“Right size, right fullness,” he said. “Just a beautiful looking tree, ready to put some lights on and decorate it.”

With coronavirus cases increasing across Florida and the country, the CDC’s recommendation for the safest way to celebrate the winter holidays is at home with your own household.

“Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the CDC website says. “Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

Monk said he believes the pandemic is partly why many people have purchased their Christmas trees earlier than usual.

“People are coming in here wanting to buy a tree cause they can’t go see Aunt Sally or Uncle Mike,” he explained, “so they’re wanting a real tree instead of the artificial (trees) they usually stick up.”

By Tuesday or Wednesday, Monk said he expects to be completely sold out when normally he doesn’t shut down until two days before Christmas.