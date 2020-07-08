Tampa Bay Tech coach arrested, accused of having sex with student

(Source: The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A basketball coach who worked at a Tampa public school is accused of having sex with a minor student, authorities said Wednesday.

Reginald Jamal Lawrence, 48, a girls varsity basketball coach at Tampa Bay Technical High School coach was arrested Tuesday and charged with six counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor student as an authority figure, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the alleged misconduct happened six times at Lawrence’s home in 2016, when the alleged victim was a student at the school. She has since graduated.

Deputies were able to obtain a warrant for Lawrence’s arrest on Tuesday. He was taken to
the Orient Road Jail, where he’s being held on a $90,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lawrence is the head coach of Tampa Bay Tech’s varsity girl’s basketball team. He was listed as a Student Success Coach on Tampa Bay Tech’s guidance staff page on the school’s website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

