If you are a victim of domestic violence in need of help and a safe place to go, contact Hope Villages of America at their 24-hour hour hotline by calling 727-442-4128. Confidential and free consultations are available by calling 72-7441-2029 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A dog seriously burned in a case of arson is now up for an award for the work she’s done to help others after her recovery.

“Denali” was chemically burned in a case of animal cruelty in 2018. She spent two weeks receiving treatment at BluePearl’s intensive care unit before being released. She was adopted by Karey Burek, the Suncoast Animal League volunteer who transported her to get help.

The pair visits those who need therapy, including victims of domestic violence at Hope Villages of America in Pinellas County.

Denali is now a contender for the American Humane Hero Dog Award.

The awards are “an annual, nationwide competition that recognizes the heroes on both ends of the leash,” according to its website. There are categories of shelter dogs, law enforcement and detection, military and more. Denali qualifies for the “therapy” category.

Supporting the famous pup in the Tampa Bay area – and across the world – is easy.

“People can go and vote… it’s free. So they can go the link on the ‘American Hero Dog’ page and you can vote for her every day. And the top three dogs in her category move on to the finals,” said Burek.

Voting is open through May 18.