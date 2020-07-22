Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee searching for community ambassadors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you have a vast knowledge of football and the Tampa Bay area, the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee has the perfect job for you.

On Tuesday, the Host Committee announced the public launch of its Community Ambassador Program and its partnership with Tampa-based cybersecurity company ReliaQuest.

“We use the term ambassador rather than volunteer because we feel like everyone who joins our team brings just so much to the table,” said Lisa Urban, the director of the Community Ambassador Program for the Super Bowl LV Host Committee. “We would look for those individuals who are outgoing fun.”

As a community ambassador, you’ll be tasked with rolling out the red carpet for fans, special guests and participants visiting the Tampa Bay area for the Super Bowl in February 2021.

“So, if you’re staying at one of the local hotels, you will likely see the ambassadors there, ready to help you figure out what’s going on for the day, how to get there, how to get around in Tampa. They can offer dinner recommendations and things like that,” said Urban. “We’re also going to have a lot of people downtown, in and around our parks and Riverwalk area, so those are going to be kind of the three main hitters.”

Over 8,000 Community Ambassadors positions are open for Super Bowl week. Each ambassador will be asked to complete at least three shifts that week.

“Our ambassadors are the heartbeat of the program. You know, they make the experience what it is, and we would not be able to host large scale events without those individuals. Tampa has gotten so many fun events over the years and the Super Bowl is no exception. So we’re very excited to just showcase the city and have our ambassadors out there being the forefront of the program,” Urban said.

On Tuesday, The Tampa Bay LV Host Committee also announced its latest partnership with ReliaQuest. According to Joe Partlow, the chief technology officer at ReliaQuest, they will help enhance the Community Ambassador Program by securing the software site and workforce data collected during the application process.

“ReliaQuest believes security is a team sport and therefore we are excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee and help secure its Community Ambassador Program,” said Partlow. “We look forward to contributing to this world-class sporting event and the experience it provides for volunteer participants as well as the Tampa Bay community and beyond.”

So are you ready to join the team as a Community Ambassador? If so, visit The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee’s website to sign up.

