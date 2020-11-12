Courtney Campbell back open after ‘massive cleanup’ from Eta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Roadways in the Tampa Bay area are reopening after being shut down due to flooding from Tropical Storm Eta.

The Courtney Campbell Causeway completely reopened Thursday around 2 p.m. after what public safety officials called a “massive cleanup.” Earlier in the day, the City of Tampa said all roads that had been closed due to flooding were back open.

Residents in several counties woke up Thursday morning to flooded yards and streets after heavy rain soaked the area Wednesday. Flooding was reported across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and Manatee counties.

In Longboat Key, several people were evacuated to shelters after their homes took in water near Russell Street in ‘The Village’ area, and along St. Jude Drive.

Several streets in Tampa were completely underwater. Major roadways, including the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and the Courtney Campbell Causeway were closed due to flooding or high winds. The Skyway opened again Thursday morning, hours before the Courtney Campbell Causeway.