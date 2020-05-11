1  of  2
Breaking News
News Channel 8 to hold COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Tuesday; Submit your questions now Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Tampa Bay salons, barbershops reopen with new guidelines and many changes

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The sound of electric clippers inside the South Tampa Barber Shop means one thing: They’re back in business.

“We actually shut down one week before it was mandated because of the nature of our customers that come through here. We have international customers. We have a lot of pilots. We thought, there’s way too many, let’s shut her down,” owner Sylvia Murray said.

About two months later, the shop along West Kennedy Boulevard is now back open. Nail salons and barbershops started anew Monday with noticeable changes amid the coronavirus crisis.

State guidelines require businesses to limit gatherings in waiting areas. Employees dealing with patrons must wear masks but it is not required for customers.

After each appointment, workers should take 15 minutes to clean and disinfect. Owners are encouraged to remove frequently-touched items, like magazines and newspapers.

Jolene Bracht runs the shop with her mom, Sylvia.

“I will follow all the guidelines, sanitation, whatever the empirical data shows us, to keep people safe,” Bracht said.

Like other shops, the mom and daughter duo have put seating outside to allow customers to keep their distance while they wait.

“I’ve known Jolene and her mother for quite a while. And I know that they really value the customer above anything else,” said Dave Reynolds, a customer.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss