Tampa Bay salons, barbershops reopen with new guidelines and many changes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The sound of electric clippers inside the South Tampa Barber Shop means one thing: They’re back in business.

“We actually shut down one week before it was mandated because of the nature of our customers that come through here. We have international customers. We have a lot of pilots. We thought, there’s way too many, let’s shut her down,” owner Sylvia Murray said.

About two months later, the shop along West Kennedy Boulevard is now back open. Nail salons and barbershops started anew Monday with noticeable changes amid the coronavirus crisis.

State guidelines require businesses to limit gatherings in waiting areas. Employees dealing with patrons must wear masks but it is not required for customers.

After each appointment, workers should take 15 minutes to clean and disinfect. Owners are encouraged to remove frequently-touched items, like magazines and newspapers.

Jolene Bracht runs the shop with her mom, Sylvia.

“I will follow all the guidelines, sanitation, whatever the empirical data shows us, to keep people safe,” Bracht said.

Like other shops, the mom and daughter duo have put seating outside to allow customers to keep their distance while they wait.

“I’ve known Jolene and her mother for quite a while. And I know that they really value the customer above anything else,” said Dave Reynolds, a customer.

