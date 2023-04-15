DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Les McDowell is the host of this year’s Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival.

“This is called a cowboy’s wedding ring,” he said showcasing his roping skills.

“I’m so glad to be [the host] because there’s so much to talk about,” he said.

The three-day event features bull riding, barrel racing, and bronco busting at the rodeo and food, games, animals, and live music at the family festival.

“We have axe throwing, we’ve got a guy with a big snake you can take a picture with, mutton busting at the rodeo, racing pigs, you won’t believe all the stuff we’ve got here,” McDowell said.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday and the rodeo is set to kick off at 8 o’clock.

Sunday, the family festival runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with Canaan Smith playing from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. then Craig Campbell will take the stage, playing from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Professionals showed 8 On Your Side’s Nicole Rogers a few tricks from roping to riding a mechanical bull.

“My favorite part is just seeing all of the families come out and have a good time, laughter, putting their phones down, taking photos, texting, email, social media, and just you can just get away from all of that stuff and have some good traditional family fun here at the Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival,” said Ryan Henning.

Tickets for adults are $30 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday.

For children, tickets are $15 for Saturday and $5 for Sunday.