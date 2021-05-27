Tampa Bay restaurant featured on Food Network’s ‘Restaurant Impossible’

Hillsborough County
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay restaurant got the chance Thursday night to be featured on the Food Network’s show, Restaurant Impossible.

8 On Your Side’s Deanne King got a sneak peek at the episode about Mr. B’s Southern Cuisine before it aired.

Located on Nebraska Avenue, Mr. B’s was chosen by Chef Robert Irvine to be featured on the show. In two days and with a $10,000 budget, he gave Mr. B’s a major face lift.

8 On Your Side will catch up with the owners of the restaurant next week to see how the experience went on News Channel 8 Today.

>> Follow Deanne King on Facebook

>> Follow Deanne King on Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss