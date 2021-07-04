Boom by the Bay: How to watch Tampa’s Fourth of July fireworks, boat show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Boom by the Bay is officially a go!

The City of Tampa is ready to bring back the Fourth of July celebrations bigger and better than before.

The festivities will kick off with a July 4 Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet presented by Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk starting at 5 p.m.

Following the boat parade, Boom by the Bay programming will begin at 7 p.m. with family-friendly activities spanning six waterfront locations, including two new locations added this year.

Each site will feature activities for all ages, food vendors, entertainment, and fireworks, which will be choreographed together and launched simultaneously at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.).

The event is free and open to the public.

All city garages will be available, along with street parking and private lot options. City of Tampa parking garages (including Fort Brooke garage) will cost $10 for the day. However, residents are strongly encouraged to use rideshare and public transit options.

For Boom by the Bay updates, text BOOM to 888-777 to receive text message alerts. More information is available at the Tampa Riverwalk’s website.

News Channel 8 is happy to be working with the city of Tampa to put on a livestream of the event.

Fireworks locations

The six locations this year include:

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, presented by the Hard Rock

Armature Works

Tampa Convention Center

Sparkman Wharf

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

Bayshore Boulevard

Safety Tips:

Below are safety tips residents should follow: