Boom by the Bay: How to watch Tampa’s Fourth of July fireworks, boat show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Boom by the Bay is officially a go!
The City of Tampa is ready to bring back the Fourth of July celebrations bigger and better than before.
The festivities will kick off with a July 4 Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet presented by Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk starting at 5 p.m.
Following the boat parade, Boom by the Bay programming will begin at 7 p.m. with family-friendly activities spanning six waterfront locations, including two new locations added this year.
Each site will feature activities for all ages, food vendors, entertainment, and fireworks, which will be choreographed together and launched simultaneously at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.).
The event is free and open to the public.
All city garages will be available, along with street parking and private lot options. City of Tampa parking garages (including Fort Brooke garage) will cost $10 for the day. However, residents are strongly encouraged to use rideshare and public transit options.
For Boom by the Bay updates, text BOOM to 888-777 to receive text message alerts. More information is available at the Tampa Riverwalk’s website.
News Channel 8 is happy to be working with the city of Tampa to put on a livestream of the event. Join J.B. Biunno this Sunday on WFLA Now to watch.
Fireworks locations
The six locations this year include:
- Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, presented by the Hard Rock
- Armature Works
- Tampa Convention Center
- Sparkman Wharf
- Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
- Bayshore Boulevard
Safety Tips:
Below are safety tips residents should follow:
- Use your smartphone to receive event updates and notices of traffic issues
- Text the word BOOM to 888777. That will sign you up and updates will be sent directly to your phone for all things Boom by the Bay
- Plan your day in advance
- If you know where you’re going to park and your route, it can save you time
- Leave the fireworks to city officials
- Downtown and the Riverwalk will be crowded, so please don’t plan to set off your own fireworks at the event, or anywhere else in the city
- Celebratory gunfire is not only dangerous, but it is also illegal
- Once you arrive, pick a meeting place with friends and/or family so if you become separated, you have a place to meet
- Take a picture of the cross streets where you park, as a reminder when you want to get back to your car many hours later
- If you bring a child, take a picture of your child that day on your smartphone
- That way, if they get lost, you can share the most current picture with law enforcement
- Do not drive under the influence